The GenAIEdu 2023, National Conference on Generative Artificial Intelligence in Education will be held at Magee College over September 11-13.

Hosted by the School of Computing, Engineering and Intelligent Systems, GenAIEdu 2023 will explore the cutting-edge world of Generative Artificial Intelligence in an educational context.

Michael Callaghan, Conference chair and Reader in the School said: “Generative AI offers unprecedented opportunities and challenges for transformation in education which we must navigate carefully.

"The GenAIEdu conference will explore the impact of Generative AI on students, and the evolving role of educators and institutions in this technologically enriched and rapidly evolving landscape.”

Professor Jim Harkin, is the Head of the School of Computing, Engineering, and Intelligent Systems at the Magee College campus of Ulster University.

He added: “The School is delighted to host this conference and explore the use of Generative AI both in education and society in general.

"We are uniquely positioned on the Derry~Londonderry campus to be at the forefront of shaping the next generation of computing and AI graduates with our offering of undergraduate degree courses in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence.”

The organisers are encouraging educators, researchers, teachers, students and industry professionals, to attend, describing the conference as a ‘gateway to understanding how generative AI is revolutionising the way we learn, teach and assess’.

Attendees will learn about cutting-edge technologies and large language models such as ChatGPT, Bard and Claude and how these tools and natural language processing capabilities enable personalised and interactive learning experiences.

A series of keynotes, talks, discussion panels and hands on workshops, demonstrations and networking events with leading academics, researchers and industry experts in this area are scheduled as part of the conference.

Confirmed speakers and presenters include Sue Attewell - Co-lead the National centre for AI at Joint Information Systems Committee; Dr. Cris Bloomfield - Education Architect Microsoft; Michael Callaghan - Reader, Ulster University; Manjinder Kainth - CEO & Co-founder of Graide; Peter Kilcoyne - TeacherMatic, Director at Transform Education; Martin Neale - Founder and CEO ICS, UK's first Microsoft AI Inner Circle Partner; JJ Quinlan - Lecturer and Researcher for Creative Media Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT); Emil Reisser-Weston - Open eLMS Edtech Futurist and Managing Director; Professor Mairéad Pratschke - Professor and Chair in Digital Education, University of Manchester; and Dr. Muskaan Singh – Lecturer at Ulster University

More details on registration, conference hotel rates, practicalities of travel and the content of the talks are available on the conference website at https://www.ulster.ac.uk/conference/genaiedu-2023

Register now as places are limited at https://store.ulster.ac.uk/product-catalogue/faculty-of-computing-engineering/school-of-computing-and-intelligent-systems/genaiedu-2023-conference-registration

The conference starts with optional workshops on Monday, September 11, with the main conference taking place on Tuesday, September 12 and Wednesday, September 13.

Workshop attendee numbers are limited to 75 and pre-registration is mandatory.

There is a reception and networking event at the Ebrington hotel on the evening of September 12.