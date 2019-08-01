The 52nd Clonmany Festival kicks off this Sunday

It’s time to celebrate this weekend as the 52nd Clonmany Festival, one of Ireland’s longest running and best known country music event, kicks off on Sunday.

From very humble beginnings highlighting local talent and family sporting events, to its present format with the biggest names in Irish county music, Clonmany Festival continues to enthral and entertain.

The ‘super’ family Music Festival hits the street for the 52nd year this Sunday, August 4, with a really superb lineup of entertainment for its ever increasing discerning fanbase.

Said a spokesperson: “Clonmany is now one of the top festivals in Ireland for country music which is clearly evident from the huge support it gets yearly, not only from the indigenous population but also now from far afield all over the country and also from USA, UK, Europe and other far flung corners of the globe.

“Clonmany have excelled themselves this year with headline act on the first Sunday the extremely popular Cliona Hagan and her band.” The Festival will get underway with the opening parade, fancy dress and the usual celebrations, which will incorporate floats, the Bonny Baby competition and the Festival Queen final.

This is followed later on the Sunday evening with John Glen and his band the fabulous Mainliners taking to the stage.

The fun and the music continues unabated all week, with Monday evening’s lineup featuring Showband supremo and impresario Jimmy Buckley. Support act on the night will be Ciaran Rosney and his band who will definitely set the tone for what is to follow.

Tuesday will see up and coming star David James as support, followed by Ireland’s ‘King of Country’ Mike Denver.

On Wednesday Jim Devine and band will provide support for Irish heartthrob and former boyband star Derek Ryan.

On Thursday the entertainment kicks off with local star Lee Matthews and his band. Thursday has now become one of the highlights of the week with Nathan Carter and band headlining. They are likely to attract thousands, not only from the north west but also many diehard fans from across the country.

Shane Owens and his band provide support on Friday, followed by the ever popular Robert Mizzell and band, who will woo the masses with their unique style of American and Irish country.

Saturday will see the fabulous and very popular Whistlin Donkeys followed by Johnny Brady entertaining the crowds.

On Sunday, the final day of the festival, Gerry Guthrie will provide afternoon entertainment, followed by Keelan.

Michael English will round off the week’s entertainment on Sunday evening.

Added the festival spokesperson: “As always there will also be a full bumper progamme of other events such as beach party, sporting activities, treasure hunts, hill walks, fun days, market stalls, trad music sessions, golf competitions, childrens sports, raft races and much much more.

“So don’t forget, make this a firm date in your diary from Sunday, August 4 until Sunday, August 11.

“Clonmany is definitely the place to be.”