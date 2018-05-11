The Academic for Derry debut tonight in the Glassworks

MRK Events are pleased to bring Ireland’s next big musical export The Academic to Derry for the first time, in what will be the final show of their European Tour - Live in The Glassworks tonight (Friday, May 11).

The special guest for this gig is local artist ROE.

Tickets are still on sale for the gig, in one of Derry’s most popular venues, The Glassworks, priced £20 plus booking fee.

After the success of their debut album ‘Tales from the Backseat’, the foursome from Mullingar have been touring extensively, as well as landing support slots for The Kooks, Noel Gallagher, and The Rolling Stones among others.

They are due to play their biggest headline show to date this summer in Iveagh Gardens, Dublin.

The Academic have been building up an almost cult like fan base all over the world.

Having already sold out shows in Ireland, the UK, Europe, they have just returned from their first North American headline tour which was sold out in cities all across US and Canada.

The most played independent band on Irish radio in 2017, The Academic have also enjoyed considerable support in Europe and in the UK they have been championed by BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac, Huw Stephens and Phil Taggart.

After a sold out tour in the US, their breakthrough song Different can be heard all across American airwaves.

“Bear Claws” the lead single from their debut album ‘Tales From The Backseat’ has just been nominated for Irish Song of The Year for the Choice Music Prize.

Rory Kelly from MRK Events said: “We are thrilled to be able to bring one of the best young bands in Ireland to a venue which is quickly becoming an established force in the Irish music scene.”

MRK Events focus on the organising of live music - ranging from acoustic shows to headline shows to small festivals.

Tickets are available from: https://www.ticketweb.ie/event/the-academic-live-the-glassworks-tickets/8314215?pl=MRK and for further information, contact mrk-events@outlook.com