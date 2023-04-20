83% increase in Derry-London air passenger numbers with Loganair Heathrow service due to take off

The exponential increase in demand was announced by CoDA after Loganair’s new service between London Heathrow Airport and Eglinton was announced.

The new service is, said CodA, a significant milestone in the growth and development of the local airport.

Passenger numbers on London services will increase by 83 per cent this year against 2019-2020 figures, CoDA said.

A Loganair jet.

The frequency is also increasing on Loganair’s existing services to Liverpool and Glasgow. Ryanair’s services to Manchester remain in very high demand, and Travel Solutions summer holidays to Majorca will be jetting off from June 28.

With pilgrimages to Lourdes through Joe Walsh Tours this summer, and a Topflight school ski programme to Verona taking off from January 24, this coming year will be another period of growth at City of Derry Airport.

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport, stated: “We are absolutely thrilled with the expansion of our services from City of Derry Airport. It’s incredible for our region to be providing a three times daily service to London Heathrow Airport.

“Gaining international hub access is a substantial step in the economic and strategic growth of the region and our vision for the future of the Airport.

City of Derry Airport

"Demand for access to the Northwest from international leisure, corporate markets, and university students, coupled with globally recognised events such as The Open being hosted on our doorstep in Portrush in 2025, means that City of Derry Airport is in a position to bring considerable tourism opportunities and economic growth to the local area.

“In terms of outbound travel, London Heathrow will truly open a ‘Gateway to the World’, as passengers will be able to book single ticket connections to and from City of Derry Airport via London Heathrow to 119 destinations in 56 countries.

“Destinations across Europe, Middle East, North and South America, Africa, Asia and Australasia will all soon be available from City of Derry Airport through Loganair’s partner airlines such as British Airways, Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, KLM / Air France, Virgin, Singapore Airlines and Finnair, with several more to follow, all from the convenience of your local Airport.”

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “I am delighted to see the connection to London Heathrow confirmed today. The new route retains our vital service to London which will be warmly welcomed by our local business community, but further opens up access to destinations right across the world, which will be of huge benefit to both business and tourism.

"The new arrangement will offer a raft of benefits with increased availability in flights and reductions in travel times, further enhancing the first class travel experience already offered by City of Derry Airport.”

Selina Horshi, President of Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, added: “This is a very positive development which will connect Derry and the Northwest to the UK’s largest airport and busiest airport in Europe.