The Trench Road

The Trench Road from the Old Strabane Road to the Belt Road is set to close for four weeks from Monday, October 3.

The Department of Infrastructure is closing the road which connects Top of the Hill with the Altnagelvin area under Article 7 of the Road Traffic Regulation (NI) Order 1997.

This is to allow for the ‘installation of new water trunk mains from Tamneymore Service Reservoir’.

The road will be closed from 7am on Monday, October 3, continuously until 6pm on Friday, October 28.

The stretch of road is a class III road and is referred to as C516.

The Tamnymore Reservoir is a waterworks located on the Woodside Road in Corrody.