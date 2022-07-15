Derry Airport eyeing new routes to Dublin, Newcastle and Birmingham

Managing director at the Eglinton airport Steve Frazer also revealed to the Journal that the airport is also hopeful of securingnew routes to Newcastle and Birmingham in the future.

As well as the current summer routes, City of Derry Airport also has routes to London Stansted, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Glasgow with Loganair and Manchester with Ryanair. And Mr. Frazer also said the airport is eyeing up potential European seasonal routes.

“We have flights to key cities and we are targeting a few more,” he said.

City of Derry airport is eyeing routes to Dublin and to Birmingham. Pictured is Dublin city centre and inside the Bull Ring & Central shopping centre in Birmingham. Pictures: City of Derry Airport and Brendan McDaid, Derry Journal.

“In terms of the Dublin route, we would love to get that one over the line, but we are fairly confident.

“I would be confident enough that by the end of this year there will be some good news from the Irish government on their support for Dublin.

“I don’t want to count my chickens, but I am pretty sure it is heading in that direction.”

Flights from Derry with Ryanair start at £11.99 one way, while flights with Loganair start at £49.99 one way (all Loganair flights include 1 x free checked in 15kg bag).