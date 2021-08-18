Inishowen to feature prominently in new ‘No Place Like Home’ TV series

Presenter Kathryn Thomas visits Inishowen in the new series of 'There's No Place Like Home.'

Presenter Kathryn Thomas embarks on her summer 2021 expedition from the most northerly point on the island of Ireland, Malin Head in the popular show, which begins this weekend.

Her mission is to meander the western seaboard in her campervan for four weeks, crossing the finish line at the most southern tip of Ireland, Mizen Head.

In episode one, Kathryn - who is joined by her young daughter Ellie for this first leg, walks along the rugged clifftops and dramatic landscapes of Malin Head.

Kathryn meets up Micheal Gallagher – The Donegal Postman who has delivered the goods around the Bluestack Mountains for 48 years.

In that time he’s also developed a reputation for successfully predicting the Irish weather using traditional techniques handed down by the generations before him. During this chat he’ll also give a nod to the influence of fairies on Donegal’s culture and weather!.

Kathryn is meeting him especially to check his weather forecast for her trip down the west coast. He’s been saying that Summer 2021 is going to be a great one.

At Mullin’s shop Kathryn stops off to the get the local skinny and pick up some maps from Mrs Mullins, who’s worked behind the counter for almost 70 years.

Kathryn also visits the reopened Wild Ireland Sanctuary to meet the Bearman of Buncrana Killian MacLaughlin.

The beaches of Donegal also feature alongside a walk across the Fairy Bridges in Bundoran.