Leo Varadkar restates commitment to A5 describing existing infrastructure as ‘very dangerous road’

He praised the Enough is Enough campaign which was launched this week with the aim of highlighting the number of people who have lost their lives on the Derry to Aughnacloy stretch of the Dublin road for showing ‘real leadership’.

Speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday, Mr. Varadkar said: “While I am talking about North-South matters, I restate the Government's support for the A5 project, the new road to be built between Aughnacloy and New Buildings, helping to connect Derry and Letterkenny as well to the rest of the State.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a very dangerous road. A campaign was relaunched in Northern Ireland only in the past week of which the GAA and other bodies are a part and on which they are showing real leadership. We are keen to see that project through planning.”

Leo Varadkar

Last week the ‘Journal’ reported how a reconvened public inquiry into the A5 that had been due to open this week has been put back until March at the earliest.

This is to allow for a public consultation on layout drawings for the entire length of the 85 kilometre, £1.6 billion road upgrade.