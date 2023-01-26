Leo Varadkar restates commitment to A5 describing existing infrastructure as ‘very dangerous road’
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has reiterated his commitment to the multi-million pound A5 road project describing the existing infrastructure as ‘a very dangerous road’.
He praised the Enough is Enough campaign which was launched this week with the aim of highlighting the number of people who have lost their lives on the Derry to Aughnacloy stretch of the Dublin road for showing ‘real leadership’.
Speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday, Mr. Varadkar said: “While I am talking about North-South matters, I restate the Government's support for the A5 project, the new road to be built between Aughnacloy and New Buildings, helping to connect Derry and Letterkenny as well to the rest of the State.
"It is a very dangerous road. A campaign was relaunched in Northern Ireland only in the past week of which the GAA and other bodies are a part and on which they are showing real leadership. We are keen to see that project through planning.”
Last week the ‘Journal’ reported how a reconvened public inquiry into the A5 that had been due to open this week has been put back until March at the earliest.
This is to allow for a public consultation on layout drawings for the entire length of the 85 kilometre, £1.6 billion road upgrade.
Niall McKenna, Chair of the Enough is Enough campaign, outlining their ambitions, stated: "It’s our plan to amplify the positive calls for the new road because quite simply it’s time that the authorities in charge got on with it.”