Lourdes pilgrims can fly directly from City of Derry Airport to Pyrenees with Joe Walsh Tours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company is offering fully escorted tours to Lourdes for the Derry Diocese and the Raphoe Diocese, which collectively encompass 84 parishes across the North West, as well as a general tour open to anyone for booking.

The Raphoe Diocese will travel on the first service taking off on Monday, May 27, followed by the Derry Diocese on Monday, July 1, and the general tour will depart on Friday, July 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pilgrimages will follow a full religious programme facilitated in conjunction with the local Dioceses, and the full services of Joe Walsh Tours guides and representatives will be available throughout.

Lourdes.

"We are delighted to partner again with City of Derry Airport," said David Walsh, Director at Joe Walsh Tours. "It is wonderful for pilgrims in the Northwest region to have the opportunity to fly directly to Lourdes from City of Derry Airport. It provides convenience and ease of travel on this special spiritual journey."

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport, commented: “Following a hugely successful 2023 programme with Joe Walsh Tours, we are thrilled to partner with the team again to offer this very special travel experience for the Northwest.

“Joe Walsh Tours are absolute experts in what they do, and we have no doubt that everyone travelling to Lourdes from City of Derry Airport will enjoy a truly unique and memorable trip.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brenda Morgan MBE, Head of Business Development at CoDA added: “We are proud to provide those travelling, particularly any elderly passengers, with the convenience of flying local, reduced travel time and cost, and an efficient journey through the Airport.

"With single level access and less than 15 mins from our carpark to our departure gate, our passengers can really enjoy a relaxing and stress-free start to their spiritual retreat.”

Package prices start from £759pp, and include direct return flights and airport taxes, 20kg check-in luggage, airport transfers and assistance between Lourdes Airport, and full board hotel accommodation.