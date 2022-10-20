Micheál Martin says Arup rail review nearing completion but won’t be published without Executive
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Arup all-Ireland Strategic Rail Review is nearing completion but won’t be published if there is no Executive in place in the north.
He was speaking in the Dáil on when quizzed by Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald.
Deputy Martin said ‘east-west connectivity is a big issue because the A5 has been caught in a lot of planning issues, public inquiries and so on’.
"The all-island rail strategy, funded by the Minister and the shared island fund, is nearing completion.
Most Popular
"We need an Executive back up and running for it to be published and acted on. It would help enormously with long-term connectivity for a high volume of numbers if we could get that off the ground,” he said.
The review was due to be published within weeks, however, with the collapse of the British government it seems highly likely a fresh Assembly election will be called at the end of next week.