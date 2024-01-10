A new direct Ryanair flight from Derry to Birmingham is to take off in April, it has been confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport, expressed his delight on the new Birmingham service: “We are thrilled to expand our route map with Ryanair and provide a much-needed service for our local catchment area across Derry City and Strabane, the Causeway Coast and Glens, Donegal and beyond.

“A direct connection to Birmingham has been in demand for a number of years, particularly for those commuting to work, study or visit family and friends, and we are delighted that Ryanair will be taking to the skies to provide this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryanair will be operating a new year round service from CoDA to Birmingham twice weekly from April 2024.

A new Ryanair flight to Birmingham will launch in April.

Mr. Frazer said: “As part of our long-term commitment to support and develop the Northwest economy and tourism sector, we hope this new service will help bring new inbound investment opportunities and a new tourism market from the UK midlands area into the Walled City and surrounding areas.”

The news follows the launch of new international connectivity to 119 destinations across 56 countries from CoDA via London Heathrow, with increased frequency from January 2024, the release of Travel Solutions summer holidays to Faro and Palma for 2024, the take-off of Joe Walsh Tours summer pilgrimages to Lourdes, and a sold-out Topflight school ski programme to Verona which is taking to the skies for the first time this month, marking a new era for the airport.