Police promise extra vehicle checkpoints as 355 road traffic accidents confirmed

Road Policing Inspector John Millar said too many drivers are taking unnecessary risks on the roads and said the public can expect to see extra vehicle check points throughout the city and district during Road Safety Week (November 14-20).

From the start of the year to the end of August, 355 people have been injured in traffic collisions in Derry and Strabane - 29 of those were seriously injured and, tragically, two people died.

Inspector Millar said: "Road safety is a key priority for us as a Police Service, and for our road safety partners. We all have responsibility to make our roads safer for everyone.

A vehicle checkpoint on the Foyle Bridge.

"Far too often we see the devastating and life changing impact of serious and fatal road traffic collisions. Lives are changed in an instant because of a wrong decision, or a moment’s inattention as a road user. As drivers, we all have a part to play in making our roads safer for everyone."

Throughout the week, there will be targeted operations during the day and night.

These will involve Road Policing officers working with local policing teams using authorised vehicle checkpoints as a visible deterrent to anyone thinking about drink or drug driving.

In addition to checkpoints, drivers or motorcyclists stopped, whether for speeding, using a mobile phone, or committing any moving traffic offence should expect to be breathalysed.

Inspector Millar said: “We want drivers to really think about the responsibility they have when they get behind the wheel and to think about their driving.

"This means everyone slowing down, looking after our vehicles and making sure they're road worthy, never driving after taking drink or drugs, not using a mobile phone when driving, and always wearing a seatbelt.

"The consequences of causing serious injury or worse, death, due to speeding and careless driving can be devastating. Getting distracted, checking a message on your phone, simply isn’t worth it.”