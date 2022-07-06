Special buses and trains for Derry GAA fans heading to Croke Park welcomed

A Translink spokesperson confirmed today: “We are operating a number of transport options to the GAA all Ireland football semi-final in Dublin on Saturday.

“There are coach specials leaving Foyle Street in Derry~Londonderry, Dungiven and Maghera to Dublin.

“A rail special is also running from Belfast to Dublin (return) with connections off scheduled rail services to connect with this special and capacity on these is being enhanced to cater for the expected increase in demand.

Translink Waterside Railway Station. DER2126GS - 103

“We have been monitoring the bookings for this rail special and can now confirm we will operate a train service to Derry~Londonderry to connect with the special from Dublin for the return journey.

“This is an exceptionally busy holiday weekend. Many people are taking holidays using cross-border services and we are also committed to operating additional special coach and train services to concerts in Dublin. As such we are operating at maximum capacity of the timetable and infrastructure we have available.

“Many of these special services are now sold out and so anyone travelling this weekend cross-border should ensure they pre-book their ticket to travel”.

Foyle MLA Mr Delargy said: “There is a huge buzz in the city and across the county at the achievements of our GAA team following the Ulster Final and now reaching the All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park.

Ulsterbus, Translink, Foyle Street Station. DER2126GS - 046

“I am pleased that after contacting Translink requesting special rail and bus services, they agreed to run two special coaches to the capital for the match.

“They have now confirmed that rail services will be running, to and from Derry, including a special train connection back to the city on Saturday night.

“Given the thousands of people that will be travelling to Dublin from the city and county, this makes sense.

“I want to wish the Derry GAA team all the best on Saturday, and I look forward to joining the celebrations with you in Croke Park.”

Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd has also welcomed the decision by Translink to run a special train from Derry to Dublin for the All-Ireland Football Semi-Final on Saturday.

Minister O’Dowd said: “This Saturday the Derry senior football team will be playing in the All-Ireland Football Semi-Final. I know that there has been much excitement in the county in recent weeks following on from the team’s fantastic Ulster Championship win which was backed up by their impressive display against Clare in the All-Ireland Quarter Final.

“I was keen to ensure that as many Derry supporters as possible were able to travel to Croke Park on Saturday to support the team against Galway. I contacted Translink to ask them to consider a special train service from Derry and I’m pleased to say that this has now been confirmed. This train service from Derry will complement the extra bus services that have been put on for the match. I hope that these public transport services will allow more people to be able to travel to Dublin.

“Finally I would like to wish the team all the best for the match. I hope they can make it through to the final later this month.”