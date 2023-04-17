A visit by Anne Cassin and the Nationwide crew to Derry and Benone/Downhill will be featured as the programme explores the wonders of the railway line.

“All this week we focus on some of Ireland's railways and this evening we begin in Ulster and take a journey to Derry, taking in Antrim and the spectacular Antrim coast along the way on #RTENationwide Monday, April 17,” the programme tweeted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The line was famously described by Michael Palin as ‘one of the most beautiful railway journeys in the world’ when he made ‘Great Railway Journeys - Derry To Kerry’ in 1993.

Another admirer was Michael Portillo who also made a documentary about the line.

“I loved the scenery as we sped along the shore of Lough Foyle, sending flocks of seabirds into the air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The riverscape as the train arrives in the city is also stunning,” said Portillo.

The show airs at 7pm on RTÉ1.

Anne Cassin and the Nationwide crew at Downhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad