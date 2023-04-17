News you can trust since 1772
Spectacular Derry railway to feature on RTÉ Nationwide

RTÉ Nationwide will feature Derry’s spectacular railway line on Monday.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:56 BST

A visit by Anne Cassin and the Nationwide crew to Derry and Benone/Downhill will be featured as the programme explores the wonders of the railway line.

“All this week we focus on some of Ireland's railways and this evening we begin in Ulster and take a journey to Derry, taking in Antrim and the spectacular Antrim coast along the way on #RTENationwide Monday, April 17,” the programme tweeted.

The line was famously described by Michael Palin as ‘one of the most beautiful railway journeys in the world’ when he made ‘Great Railway Journeys - Derry To Kerry’ in 1993.

Another admirer was Michael Portillo who also made a documentary about the line.

“I loved the scenery as we sped along the shore of Lough Foyle, sending flocks of seabirds into the air.

“The riverscape as the train arrives in the city is also stunning,” said Portillo.

The show airs at 7pm on RTÉ1.

Anne Cassin and the Nationwide crew at Downhill.Anne Cassin and the Nationwide crew at Downhill.
The railway journey passed miles of unbroken strand from Castlerock to Magilligan.The railway journey passed miles of unbroken strand from Castlerock to Magilligan.
