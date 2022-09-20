Train fault disrupts Belfast to Derry service
A train fault has resulted in disruption to services between Belfast and Derry this afternoon.
By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 5:14 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 5:17 pm
Northern Ireland Rail has warned of 'possible disruption/delays to trains on the Derry/Londonderry line this evening'.
It said the 5.10pm service from Great Victoria Street which is due in Derry at 7.22pm will be started from Lanyon Place.
"It will no longer call at Great Victoria Street, City Hospital and Botanic. This is due to a train fault," NIR said.