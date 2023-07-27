It’s a less popular and awkward-to-get-to travel destination but dozens of Derry City F.C. supporters recently made the trip to the Faroe Islands for the club’s UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier against HB Tórshavn.
The ‘Journal’ took the opportunity to have a look around the wonderful archipelago which is very similar in landscape to the highlands and islands of Donegal and the Sperrins and which has ancients links to Ireland dating back to the 6th century.
With the tourist hotspots of southern Europe suffering suffocating heat this July, perhaps a trip to these northern islands may become an increasingly attractive option in the years ahead.
1. A view of the ancient settlement of Kirkjubøur, on the island of Streymoy. St. Brendan is reputed to have landed here in the 6th century.
2. A view of the cloud-topped mountain of Høgoyggj from Nólsoy harbour. The island of Nólsoy is short ferry trip from Tórshavn
3. The beach of Sandagerð in Tórshavn where the river Sandá flows into the sea. The river divides Tórshavn from the village of Argir.
4. Nólsoy, an island immediately opposite Tórshavn, measures just metres across at its narrowest point. The name Nólsoy refers to a narrow stretch of land.
