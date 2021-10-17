Wild Atlantic Way - Malin Head Ireland’s most northerly point, Donegal named after the goddess Banba

According to ancient lore Banba was the sister goddess of Erin (Eriu) and Fodhla. Banba was the first of the Tuatha de Danann, the children of Dana (the fairy folk) to set foot in Ireland. The race ruled for a time but once defeated all three sisters asked for the island to be named for them. All three were granted this wish but Erin’s name has prevailed (Eriu, Eire, Ireland) all but here at Ireland’s most northerly point. Banba is associated with the earth and nature. Wonder how it happened her name persisted here?