AI-native FP&A platform gains momentum with £21.3m funding boost

Aleph Co-Founders Santiago Perez De Rosso, CTO (left) and Albert Gozzi, CEO (right)

Aleph, the AI-native FP&A platform, yesterday (17) announced it has raised a £21.3 million Series B round led by Khosla Ventures, with continued participation from Picus Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, and Y Combinator.

The boost brings Aleph’s total funding to £33.7 million.

Finance is entering a new era where speed and intelligence will define impact, but trust and accuracy remain paramount. Aleph’s goal from day one has been to reimagine FP&A software around the needs of modern finance teams.

Since its Series A announcement, Aleph has grown 10X, powering FP&A workflows for industry-leading companies such as Zapier, Turo, Harvey, Chess.com, and hundreds more. An extremely loud customer base of champions and an 80 per cent win rate continue to fuel their momentum of category leadership.

Unlike slow, rigid legacy tools that depend on heavy IT, admins, and external consultants, Aleph was designed to be:

Fast to value: Finance teams can go live with their connected data in hours, rather than months.

Comprehensive: Enterprise-grade data warehousing tools that put finance in complete control to sync, structure, and analyse cross-system data.

Flexible: Spreadsheet-native add-ins for Excel and Google Sheets supercharge the tools finance already uses.

Scalable: Aleph grows with its customers, adding value from day one and compounding impact as teams mature and needs evolve.

“This funding accelerates the future of AI-native FP&A,” said Albert Gozzi, Co-founder and CEO of Aleph.

“Finance teams are eager to adopt AI but have been hesitant to trust it when one wrong number can cost a company millions.

“The data focus that made Aleph unique before we invested in AI is exactly what has, and will continue to, uniquely position Aleph to win the intelligence race - with the precision and observability to build trust at scale.”

Aleph is already proving that AI in FP&A isn’t just possible, it’s practical. Live features, such as AI-powered variance analysis, have saved customers thousands of hours by instantly surfacing exactly what has changed and where to look, giving them the confidence they need to verify and take action quickly.

Lean finance teams of one or two can now take on what used to require five or more full-time employees.

Customer processes that used to take days now take minutes with Aleph, and those productivity gains continue to compound over time.

The next frontier for AI-native isn’t a single feature—it’s a seamless intelligence layer that automates workflows, surfaces insights, and delivers instant answers.

Aleph is building this future today to create the 10X finance professionals of tomorrow.

This momentum and vision are why Aleph’s investors continue to double down.

“Finance teams spend too much time pulling data from different systems and double-checking numbers that should be at their fingertips,” said Kanu Gulati of Khosla Ventures.

“Aleph fixes that with a single source of truth that delivers fast, accurate AI-powered insights.

“As Aleph identifies valuable patterns and trends, it keeps getting smarter, creating a flywheel where AI isn't just a tool but a true team member generating real insights that drive better business decisions.

“We backed them from the seed because this is an example of how AI will transform entire finance workflows.”

Learn more at www.getaleph.com .

