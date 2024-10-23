From rose gold to hot red: trendy glasses frame styles from £6

The frames will come in a multitude of styles from rose gold and hot red to nudes and classic black. | Shutterstock

A UK-based online eye care retailer and official distributor of Ray-Ban and Marc Jacobs, Feel Good Contacts, is offering customers trendy style frames starting from £6.

As part of its exclusive in-house collection, the frames will come in a multitude of styles from rose gold and hot red to nudes and classic black.

The brand will stock frames for every face shape, personality, and style preference - and will be a great opportunity for fashion lovers to find look-alikes of big brands like Prada and Ray-Ban for less the price.

Feel Good Contacts believes in providing a seamless shopping experience by allowing customers to filter down the results based on their preferred style, colour, material, prince, and more - including buying the frames with or without UV protection and blue light coating.

For those more worrisome, the brand offers a virtual try on functionality where the frames are also available to try on virtually.

With every pair, Feel Good Contacts provides a 12-month warranty on all the frames to ensure the customer stays stress-free about their purchase.

As a company that brings premium labels to your doorstep for up to 70 per cent off and with free lenses - Feel Good Contacts is changing the way people shop for eyewear.

For more information and to browse the full range of designer glasses, visit FeelGoodContacts.com and discover how affordable high-fashion eyewear can be.