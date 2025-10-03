TokenFi launches US push - with Times Square billboard and TV spots

The series starts this October | TokenFi

Three-month partnership with New to The Street aims to put tokenization platform in front of 219 million households

TokenFi has signed a three-month media agreement with financial news brand New to The Street, combining televised interviews, commercials, and prominent billboard coverage in New York City as part of a national campaign.

The partnership includes bi-monthly interview segments on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television, with distribution reaching an estimated 219 million U.S. households. In addition, TokenFi commercials will air more than 100 times each month across CNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg during business programming hours, with 50 extra Bloomberg spots scheduled in the second month.

A key feature of the campaign is the takeover of the Reuters 42nd Street digital billboard in Times Square, where TokenFi advertising will run 20 times an hour, four weeks each month. The campaign will also highlight related projects Floki and Valhalla.

Content from the broadcasts will be archived on New to The Street’s YouTube channel, which has more than 3.4 million subscribers, and shared across its social media platforms. Monthly press releases and syndicated coverage will be distributed to major business desks at ABC, NBC, CBS, and Fox.

TokenFi will also engage directly with investors through events in New York City, including broker meetings, retail gatherings, and presentations to accredited investors and family offices.

Vince Caruso, co-founder and chief executive of New to The Street, said the campaign is designed to introduce TokenFi to both institutional and retail audiences by combining broadcast, digital, and outdoor coverage.

The series begins in October 2025, with TokenFi interviews airing during prime hours on Fox Business and Bloomberg.

TokenFi recently signed on as the title sponsor for the England cricket team’s tour of Ireland, a three-match T20 International series that took place in Dublin this September.