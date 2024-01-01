Thousands of people took to the streets of Derry on New Year’s Eve to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
Derry’s Peace Bridge was draped with Palestinian flags and banners as large numbers supported the Derry Branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s (IPSC) annual New Year's Eve Vigil for Palestine.
1. Hundreds of people gather on Derry’s Peace Bridge, on Sunday afternoon, in solidarity with Gaza and Palestinians. Photo: George Sweeney.
