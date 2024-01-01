News you can trust since 1772
Participants in the Palestinian solidarity demonstration on the Peace Bridge on New Year's Eve.Participants in the Palestinian solidarity demonstration on the Peace Bridge on New Year's Eve.
Participants in the Palestinian solidarity demonstration on the Peace Bridge on New Year's Eve.

13 photographs of Derry New Year's Eve Vigil for Palestine

Thousands of people took to the streets of Derry on New Year’s Eve to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 1st Jan 2024, 13:03 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2024, 13:08 GMT

Derry’s Peace Bridge was draped with Palestinian flags and banners as large numbers supported the Derry Branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign’s (IPSC) annual New Year's Eve Vigil for Palestine.

Hundreds of people gather on Derry’s Peace Bridge, on Sunday afternoon, in solidarity with Gaza and Palestinians. Photo: George Sweeney.

1. Hundreds of people gather on Derry’s Peace Bridge, on Sunday afternoon, in solidarity with Gaza and Palestinians. Photo: George Sweeney.

Hundreds of people gather on Derry’s Peace Bridge, on Sunday afternoon, in solidarity with Gaza and Palestinians. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Hundreds of people gather on Derry’s Peace Bridge, on Sunday afternoon, in solidarity with Gaza and Palestinians. Photo: George Sweeney.

2. Hundreds of people gather on Derry’s Peace Bridge, on Sunday afternoon, in solidarity with Gaza and Palestinians. Photo: George Sweeney.

Hundreds of people gather on Derry’s Peace Bridge, on Sunday afternoon, in solidarity with Gaza and Palestinians. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Hundreds of people gather on Derry’s Peace Bridge, on Sunday afternoon, in solidarity with Gaza and Palestinians. Photo: George Sweeney.

3. Hundreds of people gather on Derry’s Peace Bridge, on Sunday afternoon, in solidarity with Gaza and Palestinians. Photo: George Sweeney.

Hundreds of people gather on Derry’s Peace Bridge, on Sunday afternoon, in solidarity with Gaza and Palestinians. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Hundreds of people gather on Derry’s Peace Bridge, on Sunday afternoon, in solidarity with Gaza and Palestinians. Photo: George Sweeney.

4. Hundreds of people gather on Derry’s Peace Bridge, on Sunday afternoon, in solidarity with Gaza and Palestinians. Photo: George Sweeney.

Hundreds of people gather on Derry’s Peace Bridge, on Sunday afternoon, in solidarity with Gaza and Palestinians. Photo: George Sweeney. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerryGazaPalestinianIreland