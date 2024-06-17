700 salmon and trout carcasses recovered after fish kill in Roe tributary
The Loughs Agency has said the main River Roe itself has not been affected by the incident.
Young salmon and trout are among the fish that have been recovered.
A Loughs Agency spokesperson said: “We can confirm that approximately 700 fish carcasses have been recovered from this tributary to date.
"These mortalities are made up of juvenile Atlantic salmon and trout of various year classes. Our priority is identifying the pollution source and minimising any further damage. The main River Roe remains unaffected.”
The agency confirmed its investigation of the fish kill between Dungiven and Limavady are continuing.
"Further investigations will be carried out today [Monday] in collaboration with NIEA. We would reiterate that if you spot any dead fish in the area, please contact Loughs Agency directly," thex spokesperson said.
