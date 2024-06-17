700 salmon and trout carcasses recovered after fish kill in Roe tributary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seven hundred dead fish have been recovered from a tributary of the River Roe near Burnfoot following a fish kill on Friday.

The Loughs Agency has said the main River Roe itself has not been affected by the incident.

Young salmon and trout are among the fish that have been recovered.

A Loughs Agency spokesperson said: “We can confirm that approximately 700 fish carcasses have been recovered from this tributary to date.

Hundreds of juvenile Atlantic salmon and trout of various year classes perished in the fish kill.

The agency confirmed its investigation of the fish kill between Dungiven and Limavady are continuing.