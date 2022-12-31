PSNI

Detectives are appealing for information following the arson attack on a property in the Shearwater way area of Clooney on Saturday morning.

Detective Sergeant Gingell said: “At approximately 7.50am, we received a report that accelerant had been poured on a boarded up window and set alight.

“NIFRS attended and extinguished the blaze before it spread.

“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, although this was a reckless attack which could have resulted in serious consequences."

DS Gingell said the incident was alarming for people living in the area.

“Attacks such as these which could potentially endanger life are not wanted by anyone and do nothing but cause harm and damage to the local community.

“If you have any information or video footage that you think could help detectives with our investigation, please contact 101 quoting reference 353of 31/12/22.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

