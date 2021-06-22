Altnagelvin 3.76% over capacity but number of COVID-19 patients remains low
Altnagelvin is operating at 3.76% over capacity, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health, but the number of COVID-19 patients remains very low.
At midnight on Monday six people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; six of nine ICU beds (66.67%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and three (33.33%) were free.
Four ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 0.29% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 93.93% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 3.76% over capacity; 5.78% were ‘awaiting admission.’
There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane. The Department of Health figures show 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.