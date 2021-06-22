Altnagelvin 3.76% over capacity but number of COVID-19 patients remains low

At midnight on Monday six people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; six of nine ICU beds (66.67%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and three (33.33%) were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Four ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 0.29% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 93.93% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 3.76% over capacity; 5.78% were ‘awaiting admission.’