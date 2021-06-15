Altnagelvin no longer has any COVID-19 patients; SARS-CoV-19 occupancy now at 0%
There are no longer any COVID-19 patients being treated at Altnagelvin, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
At midnight on Monday just six people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals - the lowest level this figure has stood at since September 19.
No ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; five of nine ICU beds (55.56%) were occupied by patients with other conditions and four (44.44%) were free.
Three ICU patients in total were being ventilated - all were non-COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 0% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 88.73% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 8.38% capacity left in the hospital system; 2.89% were ‘awaiting admission.’
There have been no further deaths of patients with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane. The Department of Health figures show 136 people have died with COVID-19 in Derry/Strabane since the pandemic began.