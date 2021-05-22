Appeal to help find missing Derry teenager Anastasia
Police in Derry have appealed for help to trace a teenage girl who is currently missing from the Waterside area.
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 9:03 am
Updated
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 9:04 am
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are concerned for the whereabouts of 14 year old Anastasia Loginova, who is currently missing from the Waterside area.
"She is 5ft1, slim build, long black hair, blue eyes, wearing black leather jacket, black hoodie and a white crop top with grey joggers and light blue vans (trainers).
"If you have any information that can help please contact Police on 101 as soon as possible."