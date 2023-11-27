Archbishop Martin welcomes cessation of violence in Gaza and calls for lasting peace
The Derry cleric was among members of the Irish Church Leaders’ Group who met on Saturday.
The church leaders ‘warmly welcomed the cessation of armed conflict in Gaza and Israel, notwithstanding its temporary nature’.
"Deeply mindful of the immense pain and hurt being experienced by so many on all sides, they prayed for all those impacted by the terrible war and violence in the region.
“The Church Leaders called on everyone who has influence to work earnestly for a lasting peace, for the release of all hostages, and to enable essential humanitarian aid to reach all those who are in such desperate need of help,” the clerics said, in a joint statement.
Also present were Archbishop John McDowell, Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of all Ireland; Rev David Turtle, President of the Methodist Church in Ireland; Rev Trevor Gribben, General Secretary of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland; Dr Damian Jackson, General Secretary of the Irish Council of Churches; Rev Dr Heather Morris, General Secretary of the Methodist Church in Ireland; Monsignor Joe McGuinness, General Secretary of the Catholic Bishops Conference; and, Very Rev Shane Forster, Church of Ireland Dean of Armagh.
The churchmen were speaking after agreement on a temporary cessation of violence was reached by Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar supported by Egypt and the United States, in order to facilitate the release of hostages and prisoners.
The ceasefire entered its fourth day on Monday.