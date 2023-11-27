Archbishop Martin welcomes cessation of violence in Gaza and calls for lasting peace

Archbishop Eamon Martin has welcomed the temporary cessation of armed conflict in Gaza and called for a lasting peace in the region.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Derry cleric was among members of the Irish Church Leaders’ Group who met on Saturday.

The church leaders ‘warmly welcomed the cessation of armed conflict in Gaza and Israel, notwithstanding its temporary nature’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Deeply mindful of the immense pain and hurt being experienced by so many on all sides, they prayed for all those impacted by the terrible war and violence in the region.

Palestinian prisoner Khalil Zama' (L) hugs a relative after being released from an Israeli jail in exchange for Israeli hostages released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, at his home in Halhul village north Hebron in the occupied West Bank on November 27, 2023. Israel's prison service said 39 Palestinian detainees were released on November 26, 2023 under the terms of a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The announcement came after 13 Israeli hostages were freed in the Palestinian territory under the deal, along with three Thais and a Russian-Israeli dual citizen. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) (Photo by HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images)

“The Church Leaders called on everyone who has influence to work earnestly for a lasting peace, for the release of all hostages, and to enable essential humanitarian aid to reach all those who are in such desperate need of help,” the clerics said, in a joint statement.

Also present were Archbishop John McDowell, Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of all Ireland; Rev David Turtle, President of the Methodist Church in Ireland; Rev Trevor Gribben, General Secretary of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland; Dr Damian Jackson, General Secretary of the Irish Council of Churches; Rev Dr Heather Morris, General Secretary of the Methodist Church in Ireland; Monsignor Joe McGuinness, General Secretary of the Catholic Bishops Conference; and, Very Rev Shane Forster, Church of Ireland Dean of Armagh.

The churchmen were speaking after agreement on a temporary cessation of violence was reached by Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar supported by Egypt and the United States, in order to facilitate the release of hostages and prisoners.