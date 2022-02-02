Car crashes into Derry GAA ground leaving club with substantial bill

A fence that was significantly damaged at the weekend.

Na Piarsaigh, posting images of the damage, said the incident occurred in Top of the Hill on Saturday night.

"Unfortunately some one crashed into the perimeter fence of our grounds at Corrody road on Saturday night/early hours of Sunday morning and drove off. They have caused substantial damage to the fence and have left our membership with a hefty repair bill," the club said.

Sinn Féin Waterside Councillor Christopher Jackson said: “There is shock in the local community on seeing the damage to the fence at the gaelic grounds.

“I’ve no doubt Na Piarsaigh Doire Trasna CLG won’t be deterred in their efforts to develop Gaelic games and culture right across the Waterside.

“I would appeal for anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward."

The club urged whoever had caused the damage to come and make amends.