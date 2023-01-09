The Fountain from Bishop Street (file picture).

Local elected representatives from across the political spectrum were united in their condemnation after a gang of youths appeared in The Fountain estate on Saturday afternoon and bricks were lobbed at two properties.

It's understood the window of a living room where children were sitting was shattered and damage was caused to the window frames in the room of another property where children were playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appealing for information, PSNI Inspector Fell said: "We received a report that a number of rocks had been thrown at two houses shortly before 4.45pm by a group of young people. Damage was caused including breaking a window, damaging an interior wall and breaking children’s toys."

Local Ulster Unionist Alderman Darren Guy said: "It is only by sheer luck that we are not talking about serious injuries to young children tonight as they sat at home eating dinner and watching TV."

He said the culprits had "indiscriminately attacked houses in The Fountain with large bricks, which broke windows, almost hitting kids whose parents thought their home was a safe place".

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The kids' dinner and their hair were covered in broken glass, and they are visibly upset. All brought on by the actions of a few who for some unknown reason carry such sectarian hatred in the minds."

"We are soon to reach the 25th Anniversary of the Belfast Agreement, it is when incidents such as this still occur, we must ask ourselves has it really dealt with the blight of sectarianism on our divided society,"

Advertisement Hide Ad