​CONNOR Coyle didn't want to leave the decision in the hands of the ringside judges with his world title ambitions on the line in New York but the officials had the final say as they scored his middleweight fight with Vito Mielnicki a majority draw.

​Coyle remains unbeaten with his record changing to 21-0-1 after a hugely entertaining battle with the New Jersey native on the Denys Berinchyk-Keyshawn Davis undercard at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Judge Tom Carusone scored Mielnicki a 96-94 winner but Ken Ezzo and Kevin Morgan scored their 10 round even - 95-95 apiece!

It was a fight which could easily have swayed either way with both fighters taking turns to launch flurries of attacks. The 34 year-old Derry man suffered a badly cut eye in the middle rounds but got through the American's defence at will for much of the fight which was his toughest so far.