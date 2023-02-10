Council to work to assist Turkey-Syria fundraising efforts
Derry City and Strabane District Council is to to work with charities assisting with relief efforts in Turkey and Syria to promote a local fundraising effort.
The initiative follows a proposal from SDLP Foyleside Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr which was passed unanimously at Derry City and Strabane District Council’s (DC&SDC) Health and Communities Committee.
Colr. Seenoi-Barr said: “The devastating earthquakes that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria are nothing short of horrifying and, like all of us, I can’t get the images of the areas affected out of my mind. Indeed, it may even be some time before we learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by these awful events.
“The outpouring of characteristic solidarity from Derry people to this tragedy has been overwhelming and it has prompted me to think about how Council could contribute to providing practical support for those affected.”
The Foyleside representative tabled the motion after attending a meeting organised by the Muslim Council of Britain in collaboration with aid organisations working within Turkey and Syria.
“It’s clear that charities are requesting the public and those who wish to help to consider mobilising communities to fundraise as a priority.
“The scale of this crisis is truly beyond our imagination and we should do whatever we can to assist. I believe that our Council can play a key role in working with existing charities to promote a local fundraising effort, similar to the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal launched by the Disaster Emergency Committee,” stated Colr. Seenoi-Barr.