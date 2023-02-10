The initiative follows a proposal from SDLP Foyleside Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr which was passed unanimously at Derry City and Strabane District Council’s (DC&SDC) Health and Communities Committee.

Colr. Seenoi-Barr said: “The devastating earthquakes that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria are nothing short of horrifying and, like all of us, I can’t get the images of the areas affected out of my mind. Indeed, it may even be some time before we learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by these awful events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The outpouring of characteristic solidarity from Derry people to this tragedy has been overwhelming and it has prompted me to think about how Council could contribute to providing practical support for those affected.”

HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 07: Smoke billows from the Iskenderun Port as rescue workers work at the scene of a collapsed building on February 07, 2023 in Iskenderun, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

The Foyleside representative tabled the motion after attending a meeting organised by the Muslim Council of Britain in collaboration with aid organisations working within Turkey and Syria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s clear that charities are requesting the public and those who wish to help to consider mobilising communities to fundraise as a priority.