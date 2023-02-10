News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Council to work to assist Turkey-Syria fundraising efforts

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to to work with charities assisting with relief efforts in Turkey and Syria to promote a local fundraising effort.

By Kevin Mullan
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 10:26am

The initiative follows a proposal from SDLP Foyleside Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr which was passed unanimously at Derry City and Strabane District Council’s (DC&SDC) Health and Communities Committee.

Colr. Seenoi-Barr said: “The devastating earthquakes that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria are nothing short of horrifying and, like all of us, I can’t get the images of the areas affected out of my mind. Indeed, it may even be some time before we learn the full extent of the death and destruction caused by these awful events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The outpouring of characteristic solidarity from Derry people to this tragedy has been overwhelming and it has prompted me to think about how Council could contribute to providing practical support for those affected.”

HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 07: Smoke billows from the Iskenderun Port as rescue workers work at the scene of a collapsed building on February 07, 2023 in Iskenderun, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)
Most Popular
Read More
Derry Islamic association launches fundraising appeal for Turkey-Syria earthquak...

The Foyleside representative tabled the motion after attending a meeting organised by the Muslim Council of Britain in collaboration with aid organisations working within Turkey and Syria.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s clear that charities are requesting the public and those who wish to help to consider mobilising communities to fundraise as a priority.

“The scale of this crisis is truly beyond our imagination and we should do whatever we can to assist. I believe that our Council can play a key role in working with existing charities to promote a local fundraising effort, similar to the Turkey-Syria Earthquake Appeal launched by the Disaster Emergency Committee,” stated Colr. Seenoi-Barr.

Derry restaurateur donating 15% of takings to Turkey-Syria earthquake relief after quake devastates home town

SyriaTurkeyDerry CityCouncilStrabane District Council