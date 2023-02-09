Derry Islamic association launches fundraising appeal for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims

The Pennyburn-based association set up the appeal after the devastating quakes at Kahramanmaraş and Elbistan left tens of thousands of people dead in south eastern Turkey and north western Syria.

“Giving the devastating situation in Turkey and Syria, the NW Islamic Association has launched a fundraising appeal, in partnership with Islamic Relief, to provide medical supplies, shelter, food and clothing,” the association stated.

According to the latest bulletin on Thursday from the Turkish Ministry of Interior’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) 12,873 people have lost their lives and 62,937 individuals have been injured in Kahramanmaraş, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, Osmaniye, Hatay, Kilis and Malatya and Elazığ in Turkey.

HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 07: A woman waits for news of her loved ones, believed to be trapped under collapsed building on February 07, 2023 in Iskenderun, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

The massive loss of life was precipitated by a 7.7 magnitude earthquake – according to the AFAD – at Pazarcık, Kahramanmaraş at 4.17am on Monday morning. A total of 1,052 earthquakes and aftershocks including a 7.6-magnitude earthquake that hit Elbistan, caused further damage.

Many thousands of people have also died in north western Syria although accurate statistics have been less easy to obtain due to the contested nature of the state there following the Syrian civil war.

The NWIA is encouraging people to donate to its fundraiser via: www.nwia.org.uk/donate-to-turkey-and-syria/

ISKENDERUN, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 06: Earthquake survivors sit around a fire on February 06, 2023 in Iskenderun Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

“Our hearts with our people in Turkey and Syria in this difficult time. May God shower their deceased with his mercy, give a speedy recovery to their injured ones, and give shelter to those who lost their homes,” the NWIA said.

HATAY, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 07: Women walk past the scene of a collapsed building on February 07, 2023 in Iskenderun, Turkey. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit near Gaziantep, Turkey, in the early hours of Monday, followed by another 7.5-magnitude tremor just after midday. The quakes caused widespread destruction in southern Turkey and northern Syria and were felt in nearby countries. (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)