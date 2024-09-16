Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A decision on the case involving a Derry man charged with possessing a Romanian AKM fully automatic assault rifle should be made within six weeks, the local Magistrate's Court has heard.

The information was given during a bail application by Patrick Collett (56) of Rossnagalliagh in Derry who is charged with possessing the weapon with intent to endanger life on May 21 this year.

He is also charged with possessing the rifle and ammunition in suspicious circumstances on the same date.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client was charged over four months ago and that there was still no sign of a decision in the case.

A prosecution barrister said that it was hoped to have a decision within six weeks.

She said that bail was objected to, claiming that the defendant may associate with dissident republicans and there was a risk of re-offending.

The barrister said that the passage of time in this case was not relevant and 'the risks are still there and the risks are still grave.'

She added that the proposed address was also objected to as it was in Derry City.

Mr. MacDermott said that his client had no record and had been in full time employment and had 'strong family ties' to the city.

He said bail could be granted with conditions he did not associate with named individuals and added that Collett was now 'on the police radar' and would be easily monitored.

Bail was refused as the judge said that the passage of time made no difference in this case.

Collett was remanded in custody to appear again on October 10.