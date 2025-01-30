Breda Devine (20 months) was in Omagh with her mammy to get flower girl’s shoes on day of bombing, Inquiry told

By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th Jan 2025, 11:16 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 11:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Little Breda Devine was due to be a flower girl at her uncle’s wedding in the late summer of 1998 and was in Omagh with her mammy to get shoes on August 15 of that year.

The Donemana toddler was remembered as a ‘healthy little girl’ who was beloved by her family in a statement read on their behalf at the Omagh Bombing Inquiry on Wednesday.

Karl McGuckin, counsel for the Devine family, said: "On August 15, she was out in Omagh town centre with her mother, uncle and future auntie at the time of the explosion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"She was due to be the flower girl at the wedding of her uncle and auntie which was due to take place the following weekend. The reason the family were in Omagh town centre was for Breda's mother to buy a wedding present for Breda's uncle and some shoes for Breda for the wedding."

Breda Devine from Donemana who died in the Omagh bomb.Breda Devine from Donemana who died in the Omagh bomb.
Breda Devine from Donemana who died in the Omagh bomb.

Breda, was among the 29 people and two unborn children who were killed when a Real IRA car bomb exploded in Market Street in Omagh at approximately 3.10pm on August 15, 1998.

"Breda was 20 months old at the time of her death. She had been born three months prematurely and was said to have clung to life in hospital and had grown to be a healthy little girl.

"She was from Donemana, County Tyrone, where her family lived and had three siblings,” Mr. McGuckin told the Inquiry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Names of Omagh bomb victims read into the record and minute’s silence observed a...

Following her death in the explosion Breda was honoured by her local GAA team in Donemana.

"Breda was the second youngest victim of the bomb, and her funeral took place at St. Mary's Church, Aughabrack. She was given a guard of honour by the GAA team her family were a part of,” the Inquiry heard.

The Inquiry is due to hear further evidence directly from members of Breda's family over the course of its proceedings during which more details of her life will be recalled.

The Omagh Bomb Inquiry was announced by the former British Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris in February 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was called after a High Court judgment that found there were specific issues that gave rise to plausible arguments that the bombing by the Real IRA could have been prevented.

Chris Heaton-Harris calls independent statutory inquiry into preventability of Real IRA Omagh bombing

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice