Calls for public inquiry after two men jailed over massive illegal dump at Mobuoy

The sentencing of two men to 33 months imprisonment for their role in the illegal dumping of waste at the Mobuoy landfill site has been welcomed by the environment minister Andrew Muir.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Doherty (67), a director of Campsie Sand and Gravel Ltd., from Culmore Road, who pleaded guilty to seven waste offences was sentenced to 12 months in custody on each count, to run concurrently.

Gerry Farmer (56), a director of City Industrial Waste Ltd., from Westlake, who pleaded guilty to three waste offences was sentenced to 21 months in custody on each count, to run concurrently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Muir said: “This was an abhorrent environmental crime of unprecedented proportions carried out over many years as part of a deliberate and sophisticated operation by criminals seeking to profit from the illegal disposal of controlled waste.

The sentencing of two men to 33 months imprisonment for their role in the illegal dumping of waste at the Mobuoy landfill site has been welcomed by the environment minister Andrew Muir.

“Despite the complexity, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency worked with the Public Prosecution Service to build a case against the defendants, who pled guilty in the face of the evidence presented.”

Mr. Muir said he intends to soon launch a public consultation on the draft Remediation Strategy for the Mobuoy site with the protection of the River Faughan a priority.

“Looking to the long-term future of the Mobuoy site, I have approved the launch of a consultation on the draft Remediation Strategy which will now commence as soon as possible,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said: “While I welcome that this matter has finally been brought before the courts and dealt with after numerous delays, on this occasion given the scale of the dumping and the harm caused it feels like the punishment handed down hardly fits the crime.”

Mr. Durkan called for a public inquiry.

Sinn Féin Councillor Alex Duffy said: “No one should be allowed to dump waste illegally without facing consequences, and this case should serve as a clear warning to anyone continuing this destructive practice.”

Shaun Harkin, of People Before Profit, commented: “The Mobuoy dump ruling is a wake-up call for urgent action to protect our environment and on the need to hold government and polluters to account. Urgent action number one is working with local residents to clean up the mess at Mobuoy."

UUP Alderman Darren Guy said: "Like other parties, we would support calls for a full enquiry as we believe that there were more people involved in this eco-crime than just the two men recently sentenced."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gathering – a collective of grass-roots based environmental campaigners – welcomed the sentencing for what a spokesperson described as an ‘abhorrent environmental crime of unprecedented scale’.

The group said: “This alliance of hundreds of individuals, families and communities supports the view that natural entities like rivers must be afforded the same legal rights of personhood as individuals and private companies.”

Mr. Muir confirmed that an Independent Panel on strengthening environmental governance, comprising John McCallister, Diane Ruddock and Dr Viviane Gravey, is progressing its work at pace which will enable the minister to make proposals to the Executive on a way forward this autumn.