Conditional discharge for man who became disorderly outside Derry nightspot

By Court Reporter
Published 24th Sep 2025, 13:11 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 13:12 BST
A man has been given a conditional discharge at Derry Magistrates’ Court for an altercation outside a local night spot.

Danny Boyle (31) with an address at Stoney Heights in Castlederg admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour and criminal damage that occurred on August 3 this year.

The court heard police were called to a venue in the city centre around 12.15am to a report of a male assaulting door staff.

Boyle was identified. Police spoke to him to try and ascertain an address.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Boyle started spitting in the rear of a police vehicle and started shouting and was eventually arrested.

A defence solicitor said his client did not drink very often but on this occasion he drank to excess.

He said Boyle had little recollection of what had happened but believed there had been some sort of altercation and door staff became involved.

The solicitor said the offences were 'largely verbal' and didn't involve violence.

Boyle was sentenced to an 18 month conditional discharge.

