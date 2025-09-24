Conditional discharge for man who became disorderly outside Derry nightspot

A man has been given a conditional discharge at Derry Magistrates’ Court for an altercation outside a local night spot.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Boyle (31) with an address at Stoney Heights in Castlederg admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour and criminal damage that occurred on August 3 this year.

The court heard police were called to a venue in the city centre around 12.15am to a report of a male assaulting door staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boyle was identified. Police spoke to him to try and ascertain an address.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Boyle started spitting in the rear of a police vehicle and started shouting and was eventually arrested.

A defence solicitor said his client did not drink very often but on this occasion he drank to excess.

He said Boyle had little recollection of what had happened but believed there had been some sort of altercation and door staff became involved.

The solicitor said the offences were 'largely verbal' and didn't involve violence.

Boyle was sentenced to an 18 month conditional discharge.