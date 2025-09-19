Derry judge in jail warning for disorderly conduct at Altnagelvin Hospital

The message must go out that the courts are rapidly reaching the point whereby disorderly behaviour in Altnagelvin Hospital will result in immediate imprisonment, a Derry judge has warned.

District Judge Ted Magill was speaking in the case of a 21-year-old woman, Caoirse McCann of Jefferson Court in Derry, who admitted one charge of disorderly behaviour on September 8, 2024.

The Magistrate’s Court, sitting on Friday, heard that the Police Service of Northern Ireland were called to a report of a female shouting and being abusive towards staff in Altnagelvin Hospital Accident and Emergency department on that date.

They found McCann, who had also posted a picture of a staff member on social media, but this was taken down when police arrived.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client wanted to apologise for her actions.

He said McCann was aware that this was probably 'her last chance and she has reached the end of the road'.

Judge Magill said this was 'appalling behaviour' and said McCann was one of an increasing number of people coming before the court for these type of charges.

He added: "Health Service professionals have to put up with this on a nightly basis and then the police have to be called."

The judge said that this is a total waste of resources.

He further warned that the court was now 'rapidly reaching the time' that when someone committed an offence of this nature then they would go to prison.

He sentenced McCann to complete 120 hours of Community Service.