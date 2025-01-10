Derry man charged with inviting support for a proscribed organisation returned for trial
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man has been returned for trial to Belfast Crown Court charged with inviting support for a proscribed organisation.
Joseph Anthony Campbell (24) of Gosheden Cottages appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court on Friday.
Campbell faced one charge of inviting support on June 14, 2020.
It was accepted there was a case to answer.
There were no contrary submissions.
Campbell did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.
He was returned for trial on a date to be fixed and released on bail.