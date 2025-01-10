Derry man charged with inviting support for a proscribed organisation returned for trial

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been returned for trial to Belfast Crown Court charged with inviting support for a proscribed organisation.

Joseph Anthony Campbell (24) of Gosheden Cottages appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Campbell faced one charge of inviting support on June 14, 2020.

It was accepted there was a case to answer.

There were no contrary submissions.

Campbell did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial on a date to be fixed and released on bail.