Derry man charged with inviting support for a proscribed organisation returned for trial

By Court reporter
Published 10th Jan 2025, 11:42 GMT
A man has been returned for trial to Belfast Crown Court charged with inviting support for a proscribed organisation.

Joseph Anthony Campbell (24) of Gosheden Cottages appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Campbell faced one charge of inviting support on June 14, 2020.

It was accepted there was a case to answer.

There were no contrary submissions.

Campbell did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial on a date to be fixed and released on bail.

