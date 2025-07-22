A Derry man has been given a conditional discharge after being convicted of three breaches of the Counter Terrorism legislation.

Thomas Ashe Mellon (49) of Rathmore Road in Derry faced three charges of failing to notify police in regards to financial arrangements on dates between July 19, 2019 and October 22, 2024.

At Tuesday's sitting of Derry Magistrate's Court the court heard that the factual basis of the evidence was agreed.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said the first count related to an old credit card that Mellon was supposed to declare within three days and he had failed to do so but had declared it on June 15, 2024.

The barrister said that in the interim the defendant had not been spoken to by police.

As regards the second count, Mr Mooney said it related to an old Bank of Ireland account that had not been active since March 2019.

He said the only activity on the account was the addition of interest in pennies by the bank.

He added that the account contained around £10 and Mellon had 'simply forgotten about it'.

The barrister said the third charge related to a Post Office account and Mellon had written to them to close that account.

Mr Mooney said given the purpose behind the Counter Terrorism legislation these offences were 'at the bottom end of the scale'.

He said Mellon had been subject to the 'onerous' conditions of the legislation for almost 10 years and had generally honoured them.

Mellon was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.