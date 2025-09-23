Derry man jailed for stealing money from a dental practice

A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrates’ Court for stealing money from a dental practice.

Maurice O'Shea (35) of Westland Street in Derry admitted two counts of entering Quayside Dental Practice and stealing money on October 31, 2023.

The court heard that an alarm was triggered and police officers found that one room in the practice had been rifled and that a sum of money had been taken from the premises.

Forensic evidence uncovered a DNA match to the defendant and he was arrested in March this year, Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday.

The defendant made a no comment interview, the court was told.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said it was a jail case with the only question being how long was the sentence.

He said it was 'a serious offence' but that it had not been aggravated by any violence.

O'Shea was jailed for a period of nine months.