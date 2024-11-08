Derry man remanded after breaching bail granted days earlier

By Court reporter
Published 8th Nov 2024, 11:34 BST
A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrates Court following a breach of bail that was granted days earlier.

John Charles Whoriskey (44) of Auburn Terrace in Derry was on bail for, on October 23, allegedly assaulting his former partner.

He was also charged with, between February 2022 and November this year, allegedly being engaged in abusive behavior and, on dates unknown, he was alleged to have damaged a number of items belonging to his former partner.

On November 7, Whoriskey was arrested after making contact with his former partner, a breach of his bail conditions.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075placeholder image
Defense solicitor Derwin Harvey told the court on Friday that Whoriskey 'fully accepted' that he'd made contact, but said that his former partner had allegedly been trying to make contact with him throughout the day, telling the court that Whoriskey had called his office when this happened and only responded late that night.

Whoriskey was remanded in custody and will appear again on November 11.

