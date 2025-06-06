Derry man returned for trial on domestic abuse charges

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of domestic abuse charges.

Aaron Thornton (38) of Dove Gardens in Derry appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court in the city on Friday.

He was charged with non-fatal strangulation of a female on October 21, 2024 and the offence is aggravated by domestic abuse.

He was also charged with assaulting the same female on the same date, and one count of sex assault, both offences aggravated by domestic abuse.

It was accepted during the hearing on Friday at the Magistrate’s Court that there was a case to answer, and there were no contrary submissions.

Thornton said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court. The date was set for July 3, and Thornton was released on bail.