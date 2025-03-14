Derry man sentenced for disorderly behaviour at hospital and barbers

A man has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court for disorderly behaviour in Altnagelvin Hospital and abuse in a Turkish barbers.

Seamus Cahill Doherty (47) of Brookview Glen in Eglinton outside Derry admitted a charge of disorderly in Altnagelvin on March 15 last year as well as a charge of disorderly in a Turkish barbers on August 22.

The court heard that police were called to the hospital to a report of a male 'kicking off'.

Doherty was being restrained and began swearing and shouting at police.

He was warned about his behaviour but continued and then 'lashed out' at police.

He was taken into custody and at interview said he couldn't remember anything.

The court also heard about an incident on August 22 where Doherty entered a Turkish barbers and began shouting at staff and customers.

Two Romanians who were speaking in their own language were told by Doherty 'speak English this is Norther Ireland'.

He also shouted at staff to go back to their own country.

Defence counsel Grainne McAnaney said it was 'a sorry set of circumstances' and there was no excuse for Doherty's behaviour.

She said that alcohol was behind the offending, and that the defendant had been compliant with an enhanced combination order.

District Judge Barney McElholm said the offences were 'absolutely appalling' and told Doherty 'this was completely and utterly disgraceful you should be ashamed of yourself.'

He told the defendant he deserved to go to prison.

Doherty was sentenced to 10 months in prison suspended for 3 years, had a Restraining Order imposed as regards the barbers and was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.