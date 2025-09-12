Derry man who hid class A drugs in underwear given community service
Shane Murray (25) of Brookview Glen in Eglington was charged with the offences that occurred on February 24 when police were searching him under the misuse of drugs act and he shouted abuse.
Police handcuffed him for the search due to his behaviour and, after not finding any drugs, released him.
When the handcuffs were removed he continued shouting and cursing at police and was arrested for disorderly.
In the station, he admitted having drugs hidden in his underwear.
Murray said he was heavily intoxicated and did not remember much of the incident.
Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said Murray had a 'fairly significant break in offending' since 2020 and added it was 'probably not the worst disorderly'.
Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare played the footage in court and Murray claimed to be 'disgusted with himself'.
He was given 120 hours of community service.