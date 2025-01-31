Derry man who kicked and punched police jailed

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with a number of offences, including multiple assaults on police and possession of drugs.

Sean Tracey (37) of Brickfield Court in Derry was initially arrested on June 8 last year for assaulting and resisting police following a domestic incident.

Tracey had been attempting to exit through a window when police arrived. He punched and kicked a number of officers as they tried to restrain him.

Tracey was subsequently arrested on June 25 for driving while under the influence of alcohol, possession of drugs and assaulting police.

Police were called following a report of a suspected drunk driver and, upon their arrival, Tracey attempted to factory reset his phone, headbutting officers when they tried to stop him.

When searched in custody, he was in possession of pregabalin.

Defence Barrister Stephen Mooney said Tracey had been on bail for ten weeks and had been 'entirely co-operative'.

He added that he had served around four months for the charges and had been subject to strict bail conditions.

District Judge Barney McElhom sentenced him to six months in custody, suspended for two years.

