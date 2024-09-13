Derry men charged with rape and false imprisonment against same female

Two men have been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court charged with two counts of rape and false imprisonment against the same female and a third man has been sent for trial charged with falsely imprisoning her.

Lennon Crossan (18) of Knockalla Park, Dylan McLaughlin (20) of Galliagh Park and Odhran McLaughlin (18) of Rockhill Caravan Park in Kerrykeel appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrates’ Court.

Odhran McLaughlin and Crossan were charged with two counts of rape against the same female on dates between October 1 and October 31, 2020.

They were also charged with falsely imprisoning the woman and McLaughlin faced a further charge of sexual assault by penetration over the same period.

Dylan McLaughlin was charged with false imprisonment.

It was accepted that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

The three chose not to submit statements or call witnesses at this stage.

They were returned for trial on October 11 and released on bail.

