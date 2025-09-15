Derry woman charged with stealing £400 clothes and cosmetics from M&S remanded
Teresa Stokes (37) of Daisyfield Park in Derry appeared on Monday charged with entering Marks & Spencers as a trespasser and stealing clothing on September 12.
She also faced a charge of assaulting a member of security staff in Foyleside.
Stokes was also charged with breaching her bail by being intoxicated.
A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.
He told the court that police were called to Foyleside where security staff had detained Stokes, who was accused of entering Marks & Spencers and stealing more than £400 of clothing and cosmetics.
Stokes was also in breach of a barring order preventing her entering the store.
When she was stopped, Stokes allegedly grabbed one of the security staff causing pain.
The defendant was, the court heard, seen to be unsteady on her feet and slurring her speech but refused to give a breath sample.
Bail was opposed due to the risk of reoffending as Stokes was granted bail 16 days previously.
The court was also told that the defendant had 53 previous convictions.
Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that alcohol was behind most of this defendant's offending.
He said she had been receiving help but had had a relapse.
Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said this defendant had been given chances and he did not believe she was suitable for bail.
Stokes was remanded in custody to appear again on September 19.