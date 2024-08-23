'Despicable': Strabane man who pretended he had cancer spent GoFundMe donations on dog and Liverpool matches
Stephen Patrick Doherty (29) of Lisnafin Park in Strabane admitted one charge of fraud by false representation on dates between January 7, 2022 and June 20, 2023.
He appeared before the court on Friday.
The court heard that Doherty had handed himself in to police and had told them that he had committed a fraud by claiming to have three different cancers.
He said that a GoFundMe page, which was set up on his behalf by a friend 'acting in good faith', had raised £3,280, which he had spent on a dog and travelling to Liverpool matches.
Doherty told police he was coming forward as the local community had discovered he was not ill, and he did not want the person who set up the page to be blamed for anything.
The court heard that the woman who set up the page was 'really upset' and had no contact with the accused.
The court also heard that she was feeling that she had been 'taken advantage of'.
A prosecution spokesperson said that Doherty 'knew he didn't have cancer when the page was set up.'
Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said that it was difficult to find the right adjective to describe the offence, but added that there was no doubt it was so serious 'there could be an immediate custodial sentence.'
He said Doherty wanted to apologise for his actions and had handed himself in to police.
The barrister said that his client had come to 'adverse media attention'.
Deputy District Judge Alan White said there were 'limited choices' open to the court.
The judge said he could jail him but that would only be for a short period.
He imposed an enhanced combination order of 18 months probation and 100 hours community service.
The judge also ordered Doherty to pay £250 in compensation to the woman who set up the page and £400 in compensation to the Foyle Hospice.