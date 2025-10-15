Diversion offered in case against Derry MP Colum Eastwood and others for Palestine procession, court told
Eastwood (42) of Duncreggan Road, Goretti Horgan (70) of Westland Avenue, Davina Pulis (36) of Knoxhill Park, Robert Paul Maxwell (60) of Rathlin Drive and Jude Coffey (27) of Gartan Square and local councillor Shaun Harkin (53) of Beechwood Avenue are charged with taking part in an illegal procession on February 14, 2024, and in Harkin's case February 17, in support of Palestine.
Ciaran Shiels, defence solicitor for Eastwood, said a diversion had been offered after 'extensive submissions' on the issue of the public interest aspect to the decision to prosecute.
He said there were still some issues in regards to evidential aspects of the prosecution.
A prosecutor said that there had been a decision to offer a diversion.
District Judge Ted Magill said that the prosecution and defence should see if a resolution can be found. If not, he would fix a contest date.