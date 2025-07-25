Judge brands phone call to ex 'utterly appalling and totally inexcusable'
Philip O'Donnell (32) of Clon Elagh appeared at the Magistrate's Court on Friday charged with two breaches of non molestation orders.
On April 19 the injured party reported she had received texts accusing her of keeping his children from him.
When arrested O'Donnell made full admissions.
He said there had been an arrangement for him to see the children.
On June 6 the woman said O'Donnell phoned and was verbally abusive.
When O'Donnell was arrested he said that it was his number the call came from and added he was sorry for his actions.
Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that there was 'a very positive report' on the defendant and that he had been drink and drug free since June.
District Judge Ted Magill said the defendant had a range of problems, some of them not if his own making.
He said the phone call was the sort of behaviour that could lead straight to prison.
O'Donnell was placed on probation for 18 months.